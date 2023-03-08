From tile collections replicating the appearance of natural materials such as stone and wood to multiple textured surfaces, including finishes that shimmer and shine, the exhibition halls of Cevisama 2023 created visual stimulation for as far as the eye could see. Moreover, vibrant colors of decorative tiles, a variety of geometric shapes and patterns, and seemingly endless expanding format sizes were on display. After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was apparent the tile industry was recharged and ready to reconnect. The international tile exhibition returned to Valencia, Spain from February 27 to March 3, 2023.

“We were happy with the first day [of the exhibition],” said Carmen Álvarez, director of Cevisama. “We heard different languages around the fair and saw business being done on the stands. This was just the start of a great fair.”

With 500 exhibiting companies from Spain and abroad, there was a plethora of new product lines to be viewed. Attendees creating a bustle throughout the exhibition center hailed from 100 different countries.

According to Alfonso Beltrán, area manager at Ceracasa Ceramica, the Spanish tile manufacturer’s Couture collection is making waves in the U.S. The striking designs include floral patterns, bold geometric shapes or other elements of nature.

Couture, initially launched in the fall of 2019, has slowly gained momentum. “I think the pandemic has helped,” said Beltrán. “People are looking for something fresh in their homes.

They are getting more decorative.”

Beltrán explained that when first unveiled, Couture was difficult to sell to the U.S. market. “At first it was hard for us to find a distributor that was brave enough to do it, but at this show we had two,” he said. “It’s eye-catching, unique and colorful. That’s what is grabbing attention. We are having great success with it in every market now. It’s something new and refreshing.”

Among the numerous product displays in Roca’s booth were large-format porcelain slabs.

“The U.S. likes this type of big format,” said Alvaro Martinez, sales director of Roca USA. “It’s getting more popular, but as you know, it is not easy to deal with. It’s hard to transport. Everyone is making it, but we are still learning how to use this product.”

Roca is not only going to larger formats, but also slimming down the thickness of the porcelain panels. “We are going a little thinner now to be able to put more in the [shipping] containers,” explained Martinez. “We are now making 7 mm [thicknesses]. Everything used to be 8 1/ 2 or 9 mm, but now we are going a little thinner. This is another new thing we have worked on.”

The new size of thickness assists in reducing the number of joints in the visual appearance of an application.

The color palettes of the newest tile collection also illustrate warm tones are creeping back into style. Shades of brown and terracotta appear to be popular now. Additionally, white marble-look tiles are showing golden veining instead of only gray.

The mentioned trends are only a few of many observed during Cevisama 2023. The exhibition proved tile manufacturers have been busy researching and developing new products for their international markets. Technology is allowing products to evolve – offering both aesthetics and functionality for a host of interior and exterior designs.