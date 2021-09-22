This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Contemporary Stone & Tile Design caught up with designer Alena Capra of Alena Capra Designs in Fort Lauderdale, FL, at Coverings 2021 to gain insight into what is trending in tile designs these days. Capra, who is also industry ambassador for the international tile and stone show, chatted about colors, patterns, sizes and more. Listen to what the designer revealed.
As Group Editorial Director of Stone World, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design and TILE Magazine, Jennifer Richinelli has been covering the stone and tile industries since she launched her career at BNP Media in 1996. Throughout her tenure, she has visited and reported on numerous national and international quarries, stone fabrication shops, trade shows and other industry events. She has also collaborated with members of the A&D community, including many renowned architects, on articles about designing with stone and tile.