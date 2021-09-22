Contemporary Stone & Tile Design caught up with designer Alena Capra of Alena Capra Designs in Fort Lauderdale, FL, at Coverings 2021 to gain insight into what is trending in tile designs these days. Capra, who is also industry ambassador for the international tile and stone show, chatted about colors, patterns, sizes and more. Listen to what the designer revealed.

