From colors and textures, to sizes and thicknesses, stone and tile products offer a plethora of ways to create unique kitchen and bath designs – for both residential and commercial settings. Beverly Hills designer Christopher Grubb, president and founder of Arch-Interiors Design Group, Inc., shares his observation on the current trends he is seeing for kitchen and bath applications. Listen to what he had to say here:
Listen to the Podcast:
