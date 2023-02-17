VALENCIA, SPAIN -- Cevisama continues to outline the contents of its next edition, which will be held from February 27 to March 3, 2023 at Feria Valencia in Valencia, Spain. The international tile exhibition will feature a powerful Architecture Forum, with the participation of three top-level architects, talks dedicated to interior designers, with the participation of four design studios, and two conference areas on industrialized and bio-sustainable construction, in two new areas of the exhibition: The New Architectonics and Cevisama Build.