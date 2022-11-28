VALENCIA, SPAIN – Two top-level architects – David Chipperfield, creator among other things of the iconic ‘Veles e Vents’ at Valencia’s Marina, and 2021 Pritzker Prize winner Anne Lacaton,-- are set to speak at the Architecture Forum during Cevisama, slated to run from February 27 to March 3, 2022 at Feria Valencia in Valencia, Spain.

“We are aiming to bring more of the foremost figures from the world of architecture on board,” said, Carmen Álvarez, the fair’s director, adding that the organization is still working on recruiting more speakers of that level and that they are waiting for a few more confirmations from speakers of similar standing.