VERONA, ITALY -- Veronafiere pushed the accelerator of foreign relations with the Marmomac brand through numerous initiatives that recently touch North and South America.

The first stop was last week in Las Vegas, NV. Marmomac awarded the prestigious "Grande Pinnacle Award,” promoted by the Natural Stone Institute -- the leading U.S. trade association representing the stone supply chain industry, which has seen Marmomac as its main sponsor since 2008 -- at The International Surface Event (TISE)/StonExpo, an exhibition dedicated to materials for flooring and surface cladding. The award, dedicated to professionals who enhance creativity and mastery in using stone and its use in residential and commercial projects, was presented by Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere, during TISE, which took place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from January 31 to February 2, 2023.

On February 3rd, Bricolo met the architectural community and Mark Sexton, board member of the Chicago Architecture Biennale (the only one in the world together with Venice, Italy) and partner of Krueck Sexton Partners, one of the leading architectural firms in Chicago.

The goal was to promote Marmomac, fostering dialogue with the most significant architecture and design exhibition in North America.

The final stop will be in Vitória, Espírito Santo, Brazil, from February 7th to 10th. Through its subsidiary, Veronafiere do Brasil, Veronafiere with Marmomac will promote the stone fair in the region. Matteo Gelmetti, vice president of Veronafiere, will open the Vitória Stone Fair with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.