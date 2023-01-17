BETHLEHEM, PA -- The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) announced the brands named as finalists for 2023 Best of KBIS Awards. Regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious awards, Best of KBIS recognizes the most innovative new kitchen and bath products of the year.

The winners of this year’s competition will be announced on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:00 pm, on the KBIS NEXT Stage in the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV. Awards will be given in the categories of Kitchen, Bath, Connected Home Technology, Impact Award – Judges Choice and Best of Show.

The awards program is sponsored by Luxe Interiors + Design and is being hosted by Kathryn Given, style director, Luxe Interiors + Design. Joining her onstage to announce the winners are the 2023 Best of KBIS judges: Michelle Blemel, owner and principal designer, Amberleaf, Inc.; Cyndy Cantley, ASID, CKD, principal designer, Cantley and Company, Inc; Rachel Hale, lead designer, Colmar Kitchen Studio; Jennifer Stoner, president, Jennifer Stoner Interiors, Inc.; and Rebecca Zajac, principle and founder, Design by Numbers.

Among the finalists are Caesarstone, Cosentino, Neolith and Pokarna.

Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and the criteria for complimentary press credentials. Only editorial media will be granted complimentary passes.