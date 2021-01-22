(Hackettstown, NJ) – The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) today announced the product finalists for the 2021 Best of KBIS Awards. Regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious awards, Best of KBIS recognizes the most innovative new kitchen and bath products of the year.
Congratulations to the 2021 Best of KBIS Finalists (alphabetical order)
- Dacor 24” Integrated Wine Dispenser
- Dacor Transitional 30” Combi-Speed Oven
- Dekton Craftizen Collection by Cosentino
- EMTEK SELECT Knobs
- Flo By Moen Smart Sump Pump Monitor
- Forza 48” Professional Gas Range
- GE Profile™ 30” Smart Slide-In Front Control Induction Fingerprint Resistant Range with In Oven Camera
- Hettich K08 Hinges with Silent System for Refrigerated Wine Cabinets
- KOHLER Moxie Showerhead + Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa
- LG STUDIO WashTower™
- Liebherr Monolith Wine Column
- Rev-A-Shelf 4WTMD Series MAXX Drawer
- Samsung JetBot 90 A.I.+
- Task Lighting TandemLED
- TOTO GC Touchless Faucet
- TOTO Washlet C5
The winners of this year’s competition will be announced on Friday, February 12, at 3:00 pm ET as part of KBIS Virtual. Awards will be given in the categories of kitchen, bath, impact and best of show.
This year’s awards are sponsored by Luxe Interiors + Design. Pam Jaccarino, Editor in Chief, will host the award’s ceremony. Joining her onstage to announce the winners are the 2021 Best of KBIS judges, Ariana Lovato, AKBD, NKBA 30 Under 30 Alum, Owner and Principal Designer at Honeycomb Home Design, Elma Gardner, CMKBD, NKBA, Owner and Principal Designer, By Design Studios, Mary Douglas Drysdale, Creative Director, Drysdale Design Associates, Inc, Benjamin Ouellette, CLIPP, NKBA Thirty Under 30 Alum, Owner and Principal Designer, BJOID Interior Design and Emily Mackie, ASID, Owner and Principal Designer, Inspired Interiors, Inc..
KBIS Virtual is February 9 – 12. This year is an all-virtual event. Register today for KBIS Virtual.