DALLAS, TX -- Stop one of the Regional Semi-Finals of the National Installer of the Year Competition from The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo took place at the CFI Convention in Orlando, FL, July 31st to August 1st. TISE is excited to announce and congratulate the Southeast Regional Finalists: David Beagle, winner of the Hardwood Category, and Roy Lewis, winner of the Carpet Category, and applaud all the regional participants. Semi-Finals winners now receive an award plaque with Semi-Finalist bragging rights, $500 scholarship from Mohawk, and a trip to Las Vegas to compete in the National Competition at TISE 2023, January 31st to February 2nd for a chance at the title, National Installer of the Year. Stop two and three are still to come for the Regional Semi-Finals Competition. Installers interested in competing in St. Louis, MO, or San Leandro, CA should enter now to be considered.

Next Two Competition Locations

REGIONALS CENTRAL US | NWFA Training Facility | St. Louis, Missouri | September 29-30

REGIONALS WEST COAST | IUPAT Training Facility | San Leandro, California | October 27 - 28

The International Surface Event thanks our supporting competition sponsors who not only provide the materials for the competitors to compete with, but who help to under-write the competition to ensure we can reach as far into the US to allow installers to compete. Mohawk Flooring is the exclusive hardwood flooring sponsor, the Mohawk brand, Performance Accessories, also provided product to highlight new installation methods in hybrid hardwood installation. Taylor Adhesives is the exclusive adhesives competition sponsor, and QEP / Roberts Consolidated Industries, Inc. is the exclusive tool sponsor for the overall competition.

The International Surface Event would also like to share information about the competition partners and host locations who have generously donated space and staff to assist in the overall logistics of the program. These crucial groups assist in facilitating and promoting the competition: the International Certified Flooring Installers (CFI), National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), ProInstaller Magazine, and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT).

The category finalists from each of the REGIONALS competitions will compete LIVE on the show floor for the National Installer of the Year title at the next edition of The International Surface Event in Las Vegas:

The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo

EXHIBITS: January 31 to 2 February, 2023

EDUCATION: January 30 to February 2, 2023

Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas USA

Any installer in the US may enter regardless of the years in the industry or location. Competitors will choose which competition city they would like to compete at and submit their project history and images online for review. A panel of judges will be considering all the entries from around the country and selecting the top eight installers for each city who will compete LIVE in each of the REGIONALS installation competitions.

Submission Deadlines Apply:

St. Louis deadline: September 15, 2022

San Leandro deadline: October 12, 2022

To view previous winners of the National Installer of the Year competition, visit the event website.