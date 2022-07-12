DALLAS, TX -- The ever-popular National Installer of the Year competition from The International Surface Event (TISE) is going on the road as TISE announces the Regionals competition. The installation truck is hitting the road to the following locations during 2022, going deep into the regional areas of the country to find the best of the best of installers in two categories: carpet and wood. Interested installers should submit their applications now for consideration by the judges. Submission deadlines are approaching

The following is a list of competition locations:

Regionals Southeast | CFI Convention | Orlando, FL | July 31 to August 1

Regionals Central U.S. | NWFA Training Facility | St. Louis, MI | September 29 to 30

Regionals West Coast | IUPAT Training Facility | San Leandro, CA | October 27 to 28

The Nationals | TISE 2023 Las Vegas, NV | January 31 to February 2

The category finalists from each of the Regionals competitions will compete live on the show floor for the National Installer of the Year title at the next edition of TISE, which will be held from January 31 to February 2, 2023 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Education begins on January 30th.

Any installer in the U.S. may enter regardless of the years in the industry or location. Competitors will choose which competition city they would like to compete at and submit their project history and images online for review. A panel of judges will be considering all the entries from around the country and selecting the top 10 installers for each city who will compete live in each of the Regionals installation competitions. Submission deadlines appl:

Orlando deadline: July 8, 2022

St. Louis deadline: August 31, 2022

San Leandro deadline: September 30, 2022

TISE management thanks its hosting competition partners: the International Certified Flooring Installers Association (CFI), the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT). To submit an application, visit: https://form.jotform.com/221575690298164.