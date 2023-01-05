PENDLETON, SC -- The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) announced a newly expanded training and education program for professionals in the ceramic tile and stone industry for 2023. The new programs address the foundations of tile installation and practical training to prepare installers for the Certified Tile Installer program, as well as an enhanced inspection course and additional sessions of a historically popular program.

Each individual course will be taught in a one-week span, with back-to-back classes. The individual classes in each level are geared toward having value for all.

“We’re excited about providing ceramic tile installers with a more defined career path with these new programs,” said Brad Denny, CTEF executive director. “The first course offers a beginning base to grow from, and the second solidifies the trade learnings, paving the way for tile installation certification.”

To learn more, visit: www.ceramictilefoundation.org.