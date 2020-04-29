Lapitec Academy: free online training sessions for fabricators

The onset of Covid-19 has imposed a forced reorganisation of work practices all over the world, and although on the one hand the professionals have suffered a severe impact, on the other doors have opened onto new frontiers of communication and information.

Lapitec, with its Lapitec Academy department dedicated to training and after-sales service, has decided to offer in the coming period a refresher service to fabricators around the world, through a series of free online trainings, the first of which will be open to everyone.

The first webinar will take place on 29 April at 4 p.m. (Italian time, CEST). The webinar will take place through the Zoom platform, in English, and will be led by Francesco Bergamin, Lapitec Academy Coordinator. It is expected to last about 30 minutes.

Among the important information shared, there will be those relating to the sanitization procedures of the surfaces and their post-installation cleaning, with the suggestion of the most suitable products. Finally, the online training will be an opportunity to present the new technical processing manual, which ended in April 2020.

Registration link: https://bit.ly/Lapitec_registration