Every year, Stone World honors a Fabricator of the Year. The professional is nominated by industry members and goes to someone who has shown dedication to growing their own business, as well as a willingness to pioneer the use and sharing of new technology with the industry and developing educational programs for the training of stoneworkers in industry methods. The following candidates each possess these qualifications.

Go here to vote for the Fabricator of the Year: https://www.stoneworld.com/fabricator-of-the-year-voting-2022