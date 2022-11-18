DALLAS, TX -- As part of The International Surface Event’s (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo Beyond the Surface Programs, designed to reach deeper into the many parts of the floor covering, stone and tile industries, TISE announced the Startup Station for TISE 2023. This new area in the exhibit hall will feature six startup companies who are new launching into the market. Attendees at TISE 2023 should mark this key feature as a destination during their TISE sourcing experience. TISE has a call for innovators who have been in the market for less than two years to apply now for consideration. Accepted companies will receive a complimentary turnkey booth space inside the dedicated Startup Station Pavilion in a high-profile location in the exhibit hall. In addition, they will also receive a marketing package to ensure maximum exposure for their company as the TISE event assists as a launch pad for industry exposure their new product(s) or service(s). For more information, visit: