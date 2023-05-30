DALLAS, TX -- As part of the Beyond the Surface Programs designed to reach deeper into the many parts of the floor covering, stone and tile industries, The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo announces a call for applications for the Startup Station for TISE 2024. The Start Up Station was a new area in the exhibit hall beginning at the TISE 2023 event and featured five companies in its inaugural year. The success of the program for participating brands has encouraged TISE to expand and double this opportunity for more companies at the upcoming 2024 event.

"TISE sets the rhythm to the pulse of the industry,” stated Unique Surface, 2023 Startup Station recipient. “We had a great response and a lot of traffic at the show."

For more information, watch the Startup Station Call for Entries Video, then begin an application online. Qualified applicants are companies who have entered the market for less than two years and who have never exhibited at TISE. Accepted companies will receive a complimentary turnkey booth space inside the dedicated Startup Station Pavilion in a high-profile location in the exhibit hall. In addition, they will also receive a marketing package to ensure maximum exposure for their company, as the TISE event assists as a launch pad for industry exposure for their new product(s) or service(s). Additional information is located at https://www.intlsurfaceevent.com/en/exhibit/startup-station.html.