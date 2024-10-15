LAS VEGAS, NV – The International Surface Event (TISE) will once again offer a complimentary tabletop space in the “StartUp Station” Pavilion to companies new to the floor covering, stone and tile markets. To qualify, companies must have been in the industry for two years or less and have not previously exhibited at TISE. If both qualifications are met, the application can be completed and submitted today. A selection process will follow, and TISE show management will notify participants by email if they are among the six chosen applicants.

The complimentary turnkey exhibit package includes:

Key-location in the Startup Station Pavilion

5' x 10' exhibit space with 8’ Back Drape

Standard carpet

4’ bar height skirted table (black)

Two bar-height stools

Wastebasket

Signage in booth (designed by the TISE show team using your materials)

Lead Retrieval Device for lead capturing on-site

The StartUp Station opportunity also includes a complimentary marketing package, which consists of:

Press release inclusion promoting StartUp Station participating companies

Inclusion in Pre-show ‘Don't Miss StartUp Station’ email

Inclusion in TISE Event show floor Theatre StartUp Station session

Highlighted on floor plan and online directory in StartUp Station

Social media highlight

Enhanced listing package, including online lead generating

The 2025 event takes place, January 28th to 30th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Utilizing more than 400,000 square feet and culminating over 700 exhibiting brands from around the world, TISE is a North American premier event dedicated to sourcing materials and discovering the latest products, innovations and design trends all in one place. Top industry leaders spanning 25 categories will showcase new products, build new relationships and provide a platform for business growth and advancement.

Apply to be one of six companies chosen for the StartUp Station at www.intlserfaceevent.com.