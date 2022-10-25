The Tenax Tefill kit by Tenax USA is a dust viscosity stone repair kit. Tefill dries in under a minute and leaves a polished finish on stone. Use Tefill 1 for fissures, scratches or chips on horizontal surfaces. Use Tefill 2 to repair larger chips on both horizontal and vertical surfaces. Use Tefill 3 Activator to create the chemical reaction. They can be bought as a kit, as well as individual replacements. 