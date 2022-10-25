This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The Tenax Tefill kit by Tenax USA is a dust viscosity stone repair kit. Tefill dries in under a minute and leaves a polished finish on stone. Use Tefill 1 for fissures, scratches or chips on horizontal surfaces. Use Tefill 2 to repair larger chips on both horizontal and vertical surfaces. Use Tefill 3 Activator to create the chemical reaction. They can be bought as a kit, as well as individual replacements.
Tenax's headquarters are located near Verona, in Volargne in the heart of the Valpolicella area. The Tenax complex has constantly expanded through the years until it reached its current size. The group now has more than 160 employees. These are the factors to be found in all products and services distributed across the world:
Report Abusive Comment