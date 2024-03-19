Madison Gambrell began her career in the stone industry as a teenager. At a young age she has already gained valuable experience that will assist her in reaching her goals. Moreover, her willingness to learn and her zest for life makes her a great addition to the Tenax team. Recently, Gambrell shared her story with us.

SW: Tell us a little about yourself.

MG: My name is Madison Gambrell. I am 20 years old. I enjoy snowboarding in the winter and

wakeboarding boat days in the summer. I was born is Tennessee but have lived in Charlotte, NC

for the majority of my life.

SW: When did you start working for Tenax? Explain your role with the company.

MG: I started working for Tenax in December 2020. I started working as an associate at the front desk and decided I wanted to do something different inside the company, so I am currently

working in marketing and handling the social media. I also help organize trade shows.

SW: What do you like most about your job? Why?

BG: The thing I like the most about my job is the people I work with. The entire team is

amazing and is like a family. Everyone is always so willing to help each other even when

everyone is under so much stress. Plus, having my dad as my boss isn’t so bad.

SW: What would you say is one of the most memorable experiences that you have had working in the stone industry so far?

MG: The most memorable experiences I have had would be going to the trade shows with my

team. Even though the shows can be exhausting, we still make it fun. I loved meeting so

many different people from everywhere.

SW: What’s something people might not know about you?

MG: I love to scuba dive in the summer. I find it very relaxing and grounding. You can see the

most incredible and beautiful things underwater. I started when I was 11 and have loved it

ever since.

SW: When you are not working, how do you like to spend your free time?

MGJ: I love to spend my time watching a new show or trying a new place to eat in Charlotte. I

love to travel the world, see new places and be very adventurous.

SW: Is there anything else you’d like to share?

MG: I have really enjoyed working for Tenax, and I learn new things everyday about the company.