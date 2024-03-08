Camra Sanders is one of the most recent additions to GI Stone’s work family. The Chicago, IL-based commercial stone contractor is excited to welcome Sanders and nurture her stone masonry career.

Coming from the healthcare field, Sanders was looking for a change and was accepted into the apprentice program at St. Paul Community Development Ministries (SPCDM). “What they do is get students ready for trade jobs such as plumbing, electricians and stone masons,” she said.

“Camra is my unicorn,” said Sandya Dandamudi, president and owner of GI Stone. “We have been trying to get more women involved. We have a pretty diverse company, but a stone mason has been allusive.

“St. Paul’s does an amazing job of pre-qualifying and training stone masons so they are ready to join a union,” Dandamudi went on to say. “She is almost done with her apprentice period and it has just been a joy.”

Sanders is the first female to join Chicago's Stone Masons Union Local 21 as a marble finisher in 20 years. Watch the video interview to learn more about Sanders and her new role at GI Stone.