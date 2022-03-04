Women Helping Women
The Women In Stone organization promotes the benefits of its mentorship program. Andi Carlson Claus, senior account representative at Mont Surfaces in Grand Rapids, MI, and winner of the 2021 Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship shares her story.
It’s All in the Presentation
Alyssa Akers, sales manager at Louisiana Stone, introduces Black Truffle Ice granite.
Women’s Leadership Conference
Susan Van Etten of Murphy Marble Co., Deb DeGraaf of Northern Stone Supply and Tia Emery of Miles Supply get together during the Women’s Leadership Conference at TISE #2022.