Michelle Pack is part of a dedicated staff at Cadenza Granite and Marble – a luxury countertop operation in Concord, NC. She thoroughly enjoys the time she has worked so far in the stone industry, as well as her multiple roles at the company. Read more about Pack, to learn more about her both professionally and personally.

SW: Tell us a little about yourself and your role at Cadenza Granite and Marble.

MP: My name is Michelle, I have three amazing daughters and have lived in North Carolina for the past 19 years. My role at Cadenza involves handling administrative tasks, scheduling, preparing documentation for each stage of the fabrication and installation process, along with customer service and sales.

SW: How long have you been working in the stone industry?

MP: Six years and counting.

SW: What do you like most about your job? Why?

MP: I would have to say it’s a tie between working with clients personally on their projects and the fabrication process itself with our team in the shop. I really enjoy getting involved with the details of how the finished space will look for the clients and am amazed at how talented our crew is at doing that!

SW: What would you say is one of the most memorable experiences that you have had working in the stone industry so far?

MP: Being a part of the SFA (Stone Fabricator’s Alliance) Italy Tour, in May of 2023. Everyone said it would be life changing and it truly was. I am still speechless at times about the entire experience, but learned so much about the industry, the materials, the machines and the connections/friends made are invaluable.

SW: When you are not working, how do you like to spend your free time?

MP: I love being with my family and friends as much as possible, gardening, being at the lake or starting a DIY project at my house.