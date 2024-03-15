Joanne Bish, a recent recipient of the 2023 Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship, has been the director of marketing for DuBois Granite & Quartz in DuBois, PA, for the past four years. Bish has a diverse background that has given her the experience and skills to thrive in this fairly new role. Read more about Bish in the following interview.

SW: Tell us a little about yourself.

JB: After immersing myself in New York City’s culinary scene, I returned to my hometown of DuBois, PA, and opened Mint Culinary Studio, a recreation cooking school for all ages. As the world shifted in 2020 so did my workplace. Choosing to a take break from working in kitchens, I accepted the position of director of marketing with DuBois Granite& Quartz and started selling kitchens.

The transition to the stone industry sounds unexpected, but it was a natural progression. Using the skill set developed throughout my career in hospitality and entrepreneurship, I was prepared to step into the role of an effective marketing director for DuBois Granite & Quartz.

SW: How long have you worked in the stone industry?

JB: Four years - since 2020.

SW: Describe your role at DuBois Granite & Quartz.

JB: My goals as marketing director are to identify sales and marketing benchmarks and develop and implement multi-media marketing initiatives focusing on customer retention, reactivation and acquisition, along with brand identity and recognition

As a member of the ownership and leadership team, my responsibilities encompass participating in the development of DuBois Granite & Quartz's strategic business plan, leading team member recruitment and retention efforts, and acquiring and managing capital expenditure funding.

SW: What were some reasons you applied for the Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship?

JB: Attending a National Stone Institute Study Tour is an incredible experience and to attend as the Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship recipient provides the opportunity and introduction to all the resources available during the tour and as a result of attending.

SW: How does it feel that you won?

JB: Humbling and energizing! It is an incredible feeling to be recognized by industry leaders, and I am excited about leading DuBois Granite & Quartz into a new phase of growth and expansion.

SW: What are you look most forward to on that trip?

JB: I am viewing this trip as a master class in stone and industry leadership. I am looking forward to meeting industry leaders, growing my network of professional colleagues along with increasing my knowledge of using stone as a building material and exterior use.

SW: What are some of your favorite aspects of working at DuBois Granite & Quartz and the industry overall?

JB: The global connection of bringing a product from around the world that is beautiful and highly functional to our community.

SW: Is there anything else you would like to share?

JB: I appreciate the opportunity to speak with you and all the information and resources Stone World offers to fabricators.