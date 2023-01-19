Oberlin, OH, January 17, 2023— The Natural Stone Institute has announced the recipients of the 2022 Natural Stone Scholarship and Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship. Both recipients will be celebrated during the association’s annual Awards Ceremony at StonExpo in Las Vegas on January 31.

Bre Covell, General Manager for Pacific Shore Stones in Springdale, Arkansas has received the 2022 Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship. This scholarship provides a trip to one of three major industry events: StonExpo, Coverings, or a Natural Stone Institute study tour. The recipient is given the opportunity to shadow industry professionals within different sectors of the stone industry and explore her potential for leadership and her commitment to a career in the stone industry. Bre commented: "I am so thankful and excited for the opportunity to attend StonExpo. I can't imagine a better opportunity to learn from so many industry professionals who feel as passionate about stone as I do."

Industry members are invited to attend the Natural Stone Institute’s annual awards ceremony at StonExpo on Tuesday, January 31 at 4:00pm PT in South Seas F at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.