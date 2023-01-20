OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute has announced Megan Ognibene as a recipient of the 2022 Natural Stone Scholarship and Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship. Megan will be celebrated during the association’s annual Awards Ceremony at StonExpo in Las Vegas on January 31st.

Megan Ognibene, Stone Design Consultant for Buechel Stone in Kohler, WI, is the recipient of the 2022 Natural Stone Scholarship. The Natural Stone Scholarship provides a trip to StonExpo, where the recipient will gain valuable technical and practical knowledge regarding the natural stone industry and will meet and network with leading stone professionals. Megan commented: “At StonExpo, I am looking forward to learning more about how to bring natural stone into every aspect of design as well as see the new innovative technologies that are being used. With this scholarship I am excited to network with other industry experts and be more involved in the stone industry overall.”

Industry members are invited to attend the Natural Stone Institute’s annual awards ceremony at StonExpo on Tuesday, January 31st at 4:00pm PT in South Seas F at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.