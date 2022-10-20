OBERLIN, OH --Three companies have joined the Leadership Society of the Natural Stone Foundation at the Gold level, an honor given to companies and individuals who have donated between $20,000 to $49,999 to the Foundation. We are pleased to welcome the following companies:

Alpha Professional Tools

“Alpha Professional Tools has been an active member of the Natural Stone Institute since 1988 and shares a similar philosophy: support and preserve the stone industry through developing quality products, education, safety and mentoring leaders to carry on the trade. The Natural Stone Foundation along with everyone’s generosity, will continue to set the standard in the industry for future generations to enjoy.”—Mindy Wessel, Alpha Professional Tools

Precision Stone

“All of us at Precision Stone are proud to support the Natural Stone Foundation for their continued efforts to support and educate those of us in the stone industry. They bring a level of professionalism and leadership to our industry that is critical to its sustainability and continued growth. With all of the many challenges we all face it is wonderful to have an organization like the NSF for support.”—Jonathan Tibett, Precision Stone

TAB

“An organization that works tirelessly on behalf of the natural stone industry worldwide must be supported. TAB appreciates everything the Natural Stone Foundation does for natural stone. The association is a resource center of accreditation, education, testing and standards, and together with the Natural Stone Foundation they bring all of us together as an industry. Twenty five years as a member, and we will continue to support NSI, the NSF, and their efforts.”—Amit & Sumit Gupta, TAB

The Natural Stone Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Natural Stone Institute and plays a critical role in helping the industry implement innovative solutions and providing funding to make them possible. Funding priorities for the Foundation include education and scholarships, natural stone promotion, and standards. To learn more about the Foundation, view a full list of donors, and learn how you can make a donation, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/foundation.