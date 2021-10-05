OBERLIN, OH -- Four companies have joined the Leadership Society of the Natural Stone Foundation, an honor given to companies and individuals who have made sizeable contributions to the Foundation. These companies join Gary Mullard, founder of Northern Stone Supply, who jump-started the Natural Stone Foundation’s fundraising efforts with a $100,000 Diamond Level contribution and was the first individual to make a multi-year contribution. Mullard was celebrated during the Natural Stone Institute’s annual Board of Directors dinner at TISE this June.

As of September 10, 2021, the following companies had joined the Leadership Society:

Camarata Masonry Systems

“We are pleased to support the Natural Stone Foundation in order to provide perpetual financial support for the non-profit and its mission of promoting critical initiatives that increase natural stone’s market share, establish globally unified standards, educate design professionals on the use of natural stone and clarify the differences between natural stone and other competing products.”—Kevin M. Camarata, CEO, Camarata Masonry Systems

Dee Brown, Inc.

“By making this contribution, I am continuing to do what I said I would do: contribute my time, talent, and treasure to the industry that has put food on my table my entire life. I am indebted to it. I hope this helps get the Foundation off to a great start!” –Rob Barnes, president & CEO, Dee Brown, Inc.

MSI Charitable Trust

“MSI applauds the bold mission undertaken by the Natural Stone Institute to create a much-needed global standard for natural stone. We are proud to support the Natural Stone Foundation and further the growth of the natural stone industry.”—Rupesh Shah, president, MSI

Triton Stone Group

“Triton Stone Group is proud to support the Natural Stone Foundation. They are doing excellent work with promoting natural stone and providing education and resources to all those in the natural stone industry. Natural stone is the backbone of Triton Stone, and we are fortunate to be able to give back to such an amazing organization that is supporting such a great industry.”—Katie Jensen, president, Triton Stone Group

The Foundation is well positioned to begin their launch of a major gift campaign and has obtained pledges from all current Foundation board members, as well as many Natural Stone Institute board members and other industry leaders. They are on track to reach their goal of raising $1.1 million in commitments through tiered donations payable over a three-year period.

The Natural Stone Foundation is the charitable arm of the Natural Stone Institute and will play a critical role in helping the industry implement innovative solutions and provide funding to make them possible. In 2021, the Foundation has underwritten several webinars and provided funding for the ISO initiative. To learn more about the Foundation, view a full list of donors, and learn how you can make a donation, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/foundation.