Miles Supply offers Lupato Meccanica rough finishing tools for your CNC and many other applications. They invented a code and an ID swatch book to define parameters for your desired texture. Their comprehensive catalogue includes 190 items for more than 56 types of finishes on stone materials, including bushhammering, nicking, sandblasting, comma, scratching, rolling and grooving. The tools can be used for flat, in-line, anti-skid, ribbed and bullnose finishing applied by various machines or even grinders. They work on marble, granite, limestone, sandstone, sintered stone and concrete.
