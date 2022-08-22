Scott Higginbotham of Dry-Treat, Inc. and John Sahnger of Innochem, LLC joined forces to present a demonstration on sealing natural stone during the Omaha Stone Summit, which was organized by Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute, and hosted by UGM Surfaces. Fabricators attending the event gathered to learn tips that the two stone industry experts shared. Watch and listen to what they had to say.
Video: Steps to Follow When Sealing Natural Stone
Two industry experts share tips with fabricators about protecting natural stone countertops
August 22, 2022
No Comments