HACKETTSTOWN, NJ -- The NKBA, the residential kitchen and bath authority, is accepting nominations through September 30, 2022 for inductees to the 2023 Kitchen and Bath Hall of Fame. Honorees are recognized and celebrated for their significant and enduring contributions to the development of the kitchen and bath industry.

Selection Criteria

All nominees are reviewed based on outstanding industry contributions, leadership and corporate citizenship. Nominees are not limited to NKBA members, however, nominations must be submitted by NKBA members. Inductees are selected from NKBA member nominations by a standing program committee. New Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized during the NKBA Kitchen & Bath Design + Industry Awards on January 30, 2023, as part of the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas.

Nominations must be submitted through this online form by September 30th.

“For more than 30 years, the NKBA’s Hall of Fame has honored individuals who not only embody the spirit of our dynamic industry but also contribute to its growth,” said Bill Darcy, CEO of NKBA. “The Hall of Fame award seeks to elevate the most exceptional individuals for this prestigious honor. We encourage our members to help shine a spotlight on these remarkable individuals by nominating a colleague.”

Deadline to enter is 5:00 pm EST, September 30, 2022. Forms received after this date will not be considered.

The NKBA created the Kitchen & Bath Hall of Fame in 1989 and over the last three decades has inducted more than 90 individuals. In 2022, industry veteran Zach Elkin, president of Beko Home Appliances, became the most recent Hall of Fame inductee. Elkin was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the NKBA’s Design + Industry Awards Gala on the Monday night before KBIS 2022 in Orlando.

The NKBA maintains a photo gallery of all Hall of Fame recipients and inductees also receive national recognition on NKBA.org; in KBB, the official publication of NKBA + KBIS; and at KBIS.

To submit a Hall of Fame nomination for 2023, go to Hall of Fame Nomination Form - NKBA.

To review Hall of Fame nomination guidelines, go to Hall of Fame Nomination Guidelines - NKBA