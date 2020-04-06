NKBA Kitchen & Bath Design + Industry Awards Opens for Entries

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) Design + Industry Awards are now open for submissions. As the authority on all things residential kitchen and bath, each year the NKBA recognizes the year’s most exceptional kitchen and bath designs. The NKBA is an all-industry association and this competition is open to all design professionals, including non-members. NKBA members do receive additional benefits including one free entry and reduced entry fees on all additional entries.

This year’s competition includes more than $60,000 in cash prizes and winners will also be featured in an issue of Luxe Interior + Design magazine, as well as Kitchen & Bath Business magazine, the official publication of the NKBA.

2021 Categories

Contemporary Kitchen: Small/Medium (Under 250 sq. ft.)

Small/Medium (Under 250 sq. ft.) Contemporary Kitchen: Large/Extra-Large (More than 250 sq. ft.)

Large/Extra-Large (More than 250 sq. ft.) Traditional Kitchen: Small/Medium (Under 250 sq. ft.)

Small/Medium (Under 250 sq. ft.) Traditional Kitchen: Large/Extra-Large (More than 250 sq. ft.)

Large/Extra-Large (More than 250 sq. ft.) Contemporary Bathroom: Small/Medium (Under 55 sq. ft.)

Small/Medium (Under 55 sq. ft.) Contemporary Bathroom: Large/Extra-Large (More than 55 sq. ft.)

Large/Extra-Large (More than 55 sq. ft.) Traditional Bathroom: Small/Medium (Under 55 sq. ft.)

Small/Medium (Under 55 sq. ft.) Traditional Bathroom: Large/Extra-Large (More than 55 sq. ft.)

Large/Extra-Large (More than 55 sq. ft.) Outdoor Kitchen

Living In Place

Entry Guidelines

To be eligible, all project entries must have been installed between Jan. 1, 2019, and July 3, 2020.

The competition is divided into two rounds. In round one, all entries must include two high-resolution (300 dpi) photographs, a completed entry form and entry payment. All entries must be submitted by Thursday, July 3, 2020, at 11:59 pm Eastern Time.

“We understand it’s been an extremely unusual year and there may be many designers who were anticipating having their projects professionally photographed, but haven’t been able to do it because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Suzie Williford, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer of NKBA. “Good design is good design, whether it’s professionally photographed or not. Don’t let that discourage you from having your work recognized. The cameras on smartphones have come a long way. Our judges will take these unusual circumstances into consideration as they are evaluating the entries.”

Round two finalists will be announced on July 15. As part of this second round of judging, all finalists will be required to upload additional materials to their submission folder. These materials include up to 10 more high-res photos, a detailed design statement, drawings (construction, floorplans, elevations, and mechanical), a specifications form, client property and photographer release forms, a business owner form, a headshot and a brief biography.

A comprehensive list of information on the entry process, as well as competition rules and requirements, can be found here.

The winners will be announced on February 8, 2021, at the NKBA Kitchen & Bath Design + Industry Awards in Orlando, Fla., as part of the NKBA kick-off to KBIS 2021.