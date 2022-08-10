MARSHALLTOWN, IA -- Marshalltown, a privately held leader in construction tools and equipment, announced the acquisition of Wallboard Tool Co., a leading manufacturer of quality professional drywall tools and accessories. Based in Long Beach, CA, Wallboard Tool Co. was owned by the Masterson family and has been in business since 1946.

This acquisition aligns with Marshalltown’s commitment to offering quality American-made drywall tools and accessories. Both companies share a similar customer base and have a long tradition of innovation, growth and customer satisfaction. With this acquisition, Marshalltown expands its presence and market share in the drywall industry and solidifies their position as the world-leader in drywall tools and accessories.

Marshalltown plans to integrate the Wallboard Tool products into their existing, industry-leading catalog. Manufacturing and distribution operations will be moved to Marshalltown, IA, and Fayetteville, AR.