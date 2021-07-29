MARSHALLTOWN, IA: MARSHALLTOWN, a privately held industry-leader in construction tools and equipment, today announced its acquisition of Frederick Tool Corp., a manufacturer of professional masonry tools and well-known for its custom imprinted masonry promotional items. Based out of Elkhart, Indiana, Frederick Tool Corp. was owned and operated by the Jack E. Wait family since 1974.

This acquisition aligns with MARSHALLTOWN’s commitment to offering masons high-quality, American-made masonry tools, equipment, and accessories. Both companies share a similar customer base and strive to maintain the highest level of customer satisfaction. With this acquisition, MARSHALLTOWN expands its presence and market share within the masonry industry and establishes the foundation for their custom imprinted masonry items venture.

“It was a natural fit,” said MARSHALLTOWN President & CEO Joe Carter. “We both share a similar customer base, are family-owned businesses, and are committed to manufacturing quality masonry tools in the United States. Our plan is to forge an even deeper relationship with customers by honoring what Frederick Tool Corp. and the Wait family started with custom imprinted masonry tools. We’re excited to be able to offer this unique capability to a wider audience as we integrate their catalog into our robust line of construction tools and equipment.”

MARSHALLTOWN plans to add Frederick Tool products into their existing catalog. Manufacturing will be moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas and Marshalltown, Iowa.