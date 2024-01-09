GIBSONIA, PA-- As of December 27, 2023, Dan Rice has taken the reigns at Bon Tool Company as national sales manager. He will oversee Bon’s sales leads, initiatives, and local and national accounts. He will lead Bon’s sales force including our in-house customer service team and collectively-focused team of sales representatives working our tool offering on all fronts.

Dan is local to Western Pennsylvania and studied both Business and Marketing at Clarion University, graduating in 1992. He brings with him over three decades of sales and business development expertise. Dan worked as a Partner with Rice Associates which is a Manufactures Representative Firm in the Pittsburgh area.

“We are excited to welcome Dan to our team,” said Paul Bender, product marketing and communications manager. “His wealth of experience and proven track record in sales will enhance our strategies and strengthen our existing relationships with partners and customers.”

Dan’s inaugural event with Bon will be at the much-anticipated World of Concrete Tradeshow running from January 23 to 25, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. He is excited to connect with everyone and looks forward to building lasting relationships within the industry.

For more information about Bon Tool visit www.bontool.com.