The Alvarado Series is Ege Seramik’s newest rectified porcelain tile collection -- specifically created for the North American marketplace. Its large 24- x 48-inch format offers a sleek, exquisite and stunning marble appearance. To add to that, Alvarado provides easy maintenance and functionality typical of highest-quality porcelain tile.

With its state-of-the-art “ink jet technology,” Ege Seramik designed Alvarado to beautifully and expertly replicate natural stone -- showing numerous variations in color and veining, just like the real thing. It is also impervious to most staining, and is offered in either a polished or matte finish.

“The dramatic veins that cascade through each tile offer the on-trend 2022 characteristics our clients demand,” stated Alp Er, general manager of Ege Seramik America. “Even moreso, the large format, resulting in fewer grout joints, makes any room look sleek and smooth -- creating the illusion of a much larger space.”

The highly durable Alvarado Series is ideal for both residential and commercial applications.