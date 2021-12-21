NORCROSS, GA -- Subway tiles will never go out of style. Their rectangular, timeless shape combined with strength and durability always will be on-trend.

Ege Seramik’s Diamante Series I is taking these classics one step further; adding a slight relief and a high gloss finish to play with light. These subtle upgrades bring any space to life.

The Diamante Series is sized 4 x 12 inches and is available in 10 calming colors: Pastel Mint, Pastel Sky, Pastel Bone, Pastel Lavender, Damson, Ocre, Blue, Teal and White.

“Our new collection was created to take a classic tile and make it into something more,” said Alp Er, general manager of Ege Seramik USA. “These larger subway tiles can be installed horizontally, vertically or in a decorative pattern. They offer style and sophistication, and a bit of visual panache.”