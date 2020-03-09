Ege Seramik's New Subway Tiles Merge Uniqueness with Ubiquitous

Subway tiles are so versatile that they never really go out of style. And, they have become so popular; they’re found practically everywhere. They’re ubiquitous.

Ege Seramik’s new Samos and Mirandela lines are taking them one step further -- adding texture and a handmade appearance to 4- x 12-inch tiles. Bringing a uniqueness to ubiquitous.

The company’s cutting-edge designs along with its state-of-the-art manufacturing technology result in these two lines being created in such a way that customers can to personalize their spaces in many ways, making many statements in style.

The Mirandela line is available in 11 modern colors with a glossy finish that features a unique pattern ideal for kitchen backsplashes, shower walls and more. From living rooms to kitchens and baths, the Mirandela line can be used both as an accent piece or to cover large areas. Colors include White, Cream, Silver, Lilac, Coral, Burgundy, Turquoise, Deep Blue, Olive, Black and Anthracite.