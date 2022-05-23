Ege Seramik has developed another state-of-the-art porcelain tile collection offering opportunities to bring "designer encaustic looks" to each and every tile installation with a little extra shine.

These 8-x 8-glazed porcelain tiles are available in four different decorative patterns with a unique blend of two finishes. Technological advances in manufacturing have allowed Ege Seramik’s designers to combine matte and gloss finishes on the surface of each tile, creating the illusion of a textured tile… a truly unique look for both wall and floor coverings. Each tile's surface is meticulously brought to life via Ege Seramik’s cutting-edge ink jet technology.

Its industrious qualities as a durable, hard-wearing tile… plus its ease of maintenance characteristics, all make this collection ideal for both residential and commercial applications; indoors and out.