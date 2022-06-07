XIAMEN, CHINA – After postponements, the 22nd China Xiamen International Stone Fair is now scheduled from July 30 to August 2, 2022 at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center (XICEC) in Xiamen, China. According to the show’s organizing committee, the international stone exhibition will host some of the most current trends in the stone industry through products, technology and design -- presented by leading manufacturers and world-famous brands.

The five featured events: Global Master Architects Forum, Xiamen Habitat Design & Life Festival, Stone Infinite Product Design Show, Launch Out @XSF and World Stone Congress will be concurrently held, discussing hot topics and showing functional or avant-garde designs.

Additionally, members of the stone industry can explore more about products and suppliers on Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair, the year-round operated online platform.

