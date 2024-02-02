XIAMEN, CHINA -- The 24th China Xiamen International Stone Fair will open to the entire stone community and related sectors on March 16, 2024 and run through March 19th. The international stone exhibition will provide a platform for industry members to network, conduct business and view new products.

Founded in 2001, the fair has made full use of geographical advantages of Xiamen port and the industrial clusters in the surrounding areas. The 2024 edition will allow attendees to source new stone varieties, see the latest products and advanced technologies, and be inspired by innovative designs and industry trends.

With a total exhibition space of 191,000 square meters Xiamen Stone Fair will host more than 2,000 global companies under one roof, including quarry owners, manufacturers and exporters. International pavilions and companies from Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Egypt, Portugal, Iran, Pakistan, Vietnam, Greece, India and more have confirmed to participate in Xiamen Stone Fair 2024.

In 2022, China’s total amount of stone import and export exceeded $10 billion, marking a strong growth in the face of global economic pressure. The nation has intensified policy support on export tax rebates, credit insurance and credit loans. The overall tariff level fell from 9.8% to 7.4% during the five years. A combination of measures helps bolster China’s import and export trade.

Show management also reported that as of January 1, 2024, tourist visa applicants within the U.S. no longer be required to submit round-trip air ticket booking record, proof of hotel reservation, itinerary or invitation letter. Learn more.

Additionally, as of August 30, 2023, travelers to China no longer need to report the results of their PCR or antigen tests taken within 48 hours when making health declaration to China's Customs.