XIAMEN, CHINA -- In 2020, the Xiamen Stone Fair paused its annual gathering of the stone industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the prevention and control of the pandemic has become a new normal in China that trade shows re-opened gradually in many cities, assisting in the revitalization of the market, reports show management.

In consultation with exhibitors, visitors and partners, the organizing committee of the Xiamen Stone Fair reevaluated the feasibility of holding the show in 2021 and made a deliberate decision to schedule the 21st China Xiamen International Stone Fair from May 18 to 21, 2021 at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center. In the meantime, the online platform, Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair, will continue its operation year-round.

“The health and safety of all exhibitors, visitors and partners is our top priority,” stated show management. “Xiamen Stone Fair will make full preparations to ensure a safe and orderly show. As always, the Xiamen Stone Fair is dedicated to firmly provide a platform for industry exchanges, connections and promoting the import and export trade of global stone industry.”

Up-to-date information on the 2021 edition of the Xiamen Stone Fair can be found at: www.stonefair.org.cn.