After overcoming the impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and after all restrictions on immigrants entering China, Brazil resumes its participation in the Xiamen Stone Fair, the main fair for natural stones in the East, which takes place from June 5th to 8th in Xiamen, Fujian Province. The country will be represented by 11 companies supported by It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone, a project to encourage exports of Brazilian natural stones, which is run by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stone Exporters (Centrorochas), with the support of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).

Amagran, Cajugram, Corcovado, Decolores, Gramazini, Magban, Margramar, Pedraa do Frade, Polita,

Santo Antonio Stones and Willcomex are the companies that are part of the Brazilian delegation

present at the event. At the stands installed in Hall A5, they will showcase some of the greatest

geological diversity on the planet and explore the great Chinese market.

China plays an extremely significant role in the Brazilian stone market. The country is the second largest destination for Brazilian exports in the segment, second only to the United States. In 2022, Brazil registered a historical record of $163 million in revenues with exports to China, with more than 90% of the consumption in the raw form of the materials. Brazilian granite is the most imported product by the Chinese, representing 61% of the business; while quartzite and marble, represent 18.5% and 12%, respectively.

In the first four months of 2023, $44 million have already been exported to China, reinforcing the importance of this market for the national sector. "With an expanding construction industry and an ever-increasing demand for high-quality building materials, Brazilian natural stones are highly valued in the Chinese market due to their diversity of colors, unique patterns and superior quality," said the President of Centrorochas, Tales Machado.

For Rogerio Ribeiro, manager of It's Natural, the companies' participation in the event is an important strategy to boost exports. "The Brazilian presence in this market is recognized by the quality of the products and the ability to meet the demands of Chinese consumers," he pointed out.