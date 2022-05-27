XIAMEN, CHINA – While the in-person edition of Xiamen Stone Fair has been postponed indefinitely, business communication among the international stone industry is still going strong on Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair, an online platform operated all year round. Exhibiting companies of the 2022 edition manage their own Cloud booths, displaying products and projects. To check out new arrivals on the platform, visit: cloud.stonefair.org.cn.
Xiamen Stone Fair Promotes Virtual Exhibition
May 27, 2022
