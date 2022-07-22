XIAMEN, CHINA -- Xiamen Stone Fair 2022 will take place from July 30th to August 2nd -- both online and onsite. Covering a total space of 162,000 square meters, the show is planned as eight exhibition areas: Domestic Stone Area, Machinery & Tools Area, International Area, Artificial Stone Area, Outdoor Area, Design Area, Media Area and Natural Stone Varieties Collection. More than 1,100 exhibiting companies will participate in-person, while others are interacting with the stone community on Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair.

During the fair period, XSF Live Stream will be broadcasting on an official website for global visitors to enjoy Xiamen Stone Fair online. Visit Xiamen Stone Fair’s website on July 30th and start the virtual tour.

Throughout the duration of the exhibition, three live walking tours will be carried out -- viewing the stone area, the machinery & tools area, and two design exhibitions, including Xiamen Habitat Design and Life Festival and Stone Infinite Product Design Show.