Patti Smith-Connelly, a tile industry veteran, has been appointed by Portobello America as the company’s Commercial Sales Manager. This announcement was made by the firm’s Vice President of Sales, Mike Ward, who stated, “We’ve known Patti for a long time. She embodies the professionalism we’ve been looking for. She knows the industry inside and out, is motivated and open-minded... and is already making progress on a national level!”

Patti began her tile industry career over 25 years go with Crossville Ceramics and has spent more than two decades in distribution. At Portobello America, not only is she directly calling upon A&D customers and prospects with and for our current distribution, she is working on national accounts, as well.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” beamed Smith-Connelly. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. First of all, our company is in the process of building a new factory (in Baxter, TN, and slated to be operational during Q1 of next year) which will be completely state-of-the-art in every possible aspect. It will be producing a totally comprehensive line of both floor and wall tile, which will be offered to the marketplace at excellent price points.

“And secondly,” continued Smith-Connelly, “I’m thrilled to be working on a national level and look forward to building up new and long-term customer relationships for Portobello America.”

Patti Smith-Connelly and the Portobello America team will be at Coverings 2022, April 4th to April 7th at exhibit #N2526 which takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center.