SECAUCUS, NJ - Artistic Tile is delighted to introduce Jamie Ayers as national sales manager. Drawing upon two decades of experience in the industry, Jamie brings a remarkable level of expertise in natural stone, manufactured material, as well as commercial and retail sales.

Throughout her illustrious career, Jamie has demonstrated an exceptional ability to navigate the dynamic landscape of the tile and stone industry, leading teams to successful results and fostering business growth. In her new position, Jamie will work closely with the Artistic Tile showroom managers and design associates, playing a pivotal role in orchestrating and implementing sales strategies to continue the brand’s significant growth.

The appointment of Jamie Ayers as the national sales manager marks a noteworthy milestone in the company’s history and further solidifies Artistic Tile's position as a leader in the luxury design industry. With Jamie as our national sales manager, Artistic Tile looks forward to exploring new avenues, embracing fresh opportunities and continuing to deliver exceptional products and services.