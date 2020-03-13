Michele Capello joins Diamut America Stone Division as Commercial Manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Biesse Group has announced that Michele Capello has been named Commercial Manager for Diamut America Stone Division.

Capello joins the team with extensive knowledge of the stone industry and a strong focus on tool solutions for CNC machines. “I am eager to share my industry knowledge and experience to help customers and potential customers solve problems and make decisions about how to achieve the highest possible accuracy in creating final products.”

“We are extremely glad to have someone like Michele with the industry knowledge and insights to help Diamut meet customer needs better than anyone in the market and help guide our company into the future,” said Randy Jamison, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Biesse America. “As anyone who has worked with him can attest, Michele will be an excellent leader as we seek to expand our tooling partnerships, both with distributors and end-users.”

Capello’s hire follows a crucial year for Diamut in North America. The company has strengthened its market position by opening the first North American tool manufacturing facility specifically aimed at serving customers in the U.S. and Canada, delivering considerably shorter lead times and customer service much closer to home.