HACKETTSTOWN, NJ -- The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), the North American authority on all things residential kitchen and bath, announces its newest NKBA Global Connect Program Member: SAIENS International, a science-driven manufacturer that aims to create beautiful, timeless surface materials by integrating technology and artistry.

With over 300 employees and three manufacturing locations worldwide, SAIENS International North American headquarters has been established in Irving, Texas where the company is producing high-quality quartz slabs. They are also located in both Lorton, VA (in the Washington DC area); and Commerce, CA (Los Angeles Area).

SAIENS applies nanotechnology to the materials to gain a range of new properties including anti-bacterial and anti-viral functions for the kitchen and bath countertop industry. The application of nanotechnology not only improves the functionality of the surfacing materials but enhances their look, creating unique patterns

“In five years, our goal is not only to supply quartz slabs in countertops but also to be able to design new products and develop a high-tech team,” shared Guilherme Fares, marketing director, SAIENS. “We plan to expand our distribution centers to Chicago and Miami.”

Innovation is the most important criterion in their product development team, and it’s the core value of SAIENS team globally. One of the brand’s quartz surfaces is a genetically modified marble called “Mikado Quartz.” Mikado Quartz is engineered with over 93% of quartz which makes it the most durable and resistant surface on the market, along with offering a variety of colors and textures.

“We are working to develop an e-commerce-based countertop business by managing production and logistics efficiently for cut-to-size projects no matter how big or how small the projects are,” said Fares. We are excited about the U.S. marketplace. The designers, fabricators, and kitchen and bath dealers here are always interested in new, better technologies to improve their projects and delight their customers.”

The NKBA Global Connect Subscription program offers a robust package of resources and connections to help international brands enter the North American kitchen and bath marketplace. Access to industry experts, proprietary NKBA market data, North American design and construction insights, VIP events and networking programs give NKBA Global Connect Subscribers a unique view into the market before they commit to launch. For more information on NKBA Global Connect please contact globalconnect@nkba.org.

“We are so pleased to welcome SAIENS International into the NKBA Global Connect program,” said Suzie Williford, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of NKBA. “We have built an outstanding program, designed to help marketers navigate the vast North American kitchen and bath market, and it’s gratifying to see it embraced.”

To learn more about SAIENS International Inc. visit www.mikadoquartz.com.