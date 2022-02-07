Azul porcelain tile from the Asturia Collection features long linear veins and narrow shading in grays and black set against a creamy white background for an uncompromising luxury look. Indoors or outdoors, these large format rectangular porcelain tiles create stunning floors, accent walls, shower surrounds, and countertops, while also suitable for facades and other architectural elements. Classic to contemporary, Asturia Azul enhances a wide variety of design styles with a timeless beauty that’s always on-trend, in a Matte and Polished finish.
Asturia Azul Porcelain Tile by MSI
February 7, 2022
No Comments
This article was originally posted on www.tile-magazine.com.