Between its timeless sensibility and prominent long dark veins, Blanca Arabescato Quartz is proving to be a designer favorite. Its natural marble look, pale gray background, and deep brown veining are your ticket to design heaven. Create beautiful and durable white quartz countertops, waterfall islands, backsplashes, showers, and accent walls throughout homes and commercial properties. In addition, this quartz coordinates beautifully with a wide array of tiles and other premium surfaces from MSI.