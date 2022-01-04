UGM has officially announced their new company tradename; UGM Surfaces

Having been in business 1999 selling natural and engineered stone to the residential and commercial building industry, UGM has maintained its status as a market leader by partnering with cutting-edge global brands who are producing the next generation of surface materials. Exclusive partnerships with brands like Vadara Quartz, U-Quartz, Santa Margherita Quartz, Ascale Porcelain, & Lapitec Sintered Stone have all helped to push UGM forward into this exciting new era.

Together with the enhancement of their product offering, UGM has also evolved significantly in the way in which they interact and present these materials to fabricators, kitchen and bath shops, architects, designers, builders, and many other professionals within the industry. UGM’s Advantage dealership program has proven to be a ‘game-changer’ as UGM’s products are now displayed in hundreds of highly trafficked retail showrooms around the Midwest. They have also made great strides in upgrading their facilities- though enlarged warehouse spaces, renovated showrooms, and updated stone galleries for enhanced material selection. Most recently, UGM has constructed independent design centers which showcase their material—including a new space within the prestigious Merchandise Mart building in Chicago.

Commenting on this change, UGM’s CEO Anik Narula mentions: “This new tradename signifies all that UGM is, and all that UGM can be as we continue to adapt and evolve as a company”

View the Official UGM Surfaces Rebrand video here: https://youtu.be/8zkuiQnloCE

https://ugmsurfaces.com/